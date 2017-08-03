BRIEF-Magnachip Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Magnachip Semiconductor Corp:

* Magnachip reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $172 million to $178 million

* Q2 revenue $166.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Magnachip Semiconductor Corp - for q3 of 2017, magnachip anticipates gross profit margin to be in range of 27 pct to 29 pct

* Q3 revenue view $180.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S