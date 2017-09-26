FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magnegas announces LOI for $1.9 million gasification unit
September 26, 2017 / 11:44 AM / in 23 days

BRIEF-Magnegas announces LOI for $1.9 million gasification unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Magnegas Corp

* Magnegas announces LOI for $1.9 million gasification unit

* Magnegas Corp - ‍Co also announced it plans to form a joint venture, in which it will hold a 40% minority stake​

* Magnegas Corp - ‍European partnership is expected to begin commercial operations in Q4 of 2017 using leased gasification unit in Florida​

* Magnegas Corp - ‍Minority stake will include commitment from European partner to purchase multiple gasification units from Magnegas in near term​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

