BRIEF-Magnegas executes Letter of Intent to acquire Louisiana & Texas industrial gas distributor

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Magnegas Corp:

* Magnegas executes Letter of Intent to acquire Louisiana & Texas industrial gas distributor that generates over $1.6 million of annualized revenue

* Magnegas Corp - ‍deal inculde upfront cash consideration for transaction is $2 million, plus an additional $1 million in Magnegas common stock​

* Magnegas Corp - co see this as highly accretive transaction that will impact top line growth and bottom line profitability in 2018 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: