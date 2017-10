Sept 27 (Reuters) - MagneGas Corp

* MagneGas executes letter of intent to acquire San Diego industrial gas distributor that generates over $1 million of annualized revenue

* MagneGas Corp - ‍upfront cash consideration for transaction is $750,000​

* MagneGas Corp - ‍acquisition would represent a 28% increase in MagneGas revenues compared to company’s 2016 revenues​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)