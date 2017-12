Dec 29 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB:

* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SELLS 430 APARTMENTS IN HYLLIE, MALMÖ

* DEAL WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN Q4 OF 2017

* SALE COMPRISES APPROXIMATELY 430 RENTAL UNITS AND A LARGER GROCERY STORE

* HAS A PROPERTY VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 140 MILLION AND ESTIMATED PROPERTY VALUE AT COMPLETION OF JUST OVER SEK 1 BILLION