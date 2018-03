BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad Sells Property In Örnsberg

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad Ab:

* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD DIVESTS PROPERTY IN ÖRNSBERG, STOCKHOLM

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF PROPERTY INSTRUMENT 2 IN ÖRNSBERG, STOCKHOLM, WITH A TOTAL LETTABLE AREA OF APPROXIMATELY 6,000 SQM.​

* ‍TENANT IS STOCKHOLM STAD AND AT BEGINNING OF 2018 LEASE WAS EXTENDED BY 6.5 YEARS TO 2024​

* ‍PROPERTY IS AS A COMPANY TRANSFER TO AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 166 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTION FOR DEFERRED TAX.​

* ‍BUYERS ARE GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP​

* ‍ACCESS IS SCHEDULED FOR END OF Q1 OF 2018.​