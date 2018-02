Feb 21 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt:

* MAGYAR TELEKOM BOARD PROPOSES 25 FORINT ($0.0987) PER SHARE DIVIDEND ON 2017 RESULTS -STATEMENT

* COMPANY TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 10 Further company coverage: ($1 = 253.19 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)