BRIEF-Magyar Telekom Q3 net profit rises to HUF 19.34 bln, maintains 2017 targets

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q3 earnings statement:

* Net profit 19.34 billion forints ($71.91 million), up from 12.6 billion forints in Q3 2016

* EBITDA up 12.1 percent year on year at 57.21 billion forints due to increased revenues, one-off income from real estate sales and cost optimisation measures

* Increase in group revenues driven by strong demand for equipment across all segments and growth of mobile data usage, company says

* expects an increase in competitive pressures both in Hungary and Macedonia

* Maintains 2017 EBITDA target of 182 billion forints

* Maintains 2017 revenue target of 580 billion forints

* Keeps 2017 dividend guidance at 25 forints per share ($1 = 268.9400 forints)