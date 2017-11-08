FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Magyar Telekom Q3 net profit rises to HUF 19.34 bln, maintains 2017 targets
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
In new test for May, aid minister Patel resigns
In new test for May, aid minister Patel resigns
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 8, 2017 / 5:20 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Magyar Telekom Q3 net profit rises to HUF 19.34 bln, maintains 2017 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q3 earnings statement:

* Net profit 19.34 billion forints ($71.91 million), up from 12.6 billion forints in Q3 2016

* EBITDA up 12.1 percent year on year at 57.21 billion forints due to increased revenues, one-off income from real estate sales and cost optimisation measures

* Increase in group revenues driven by strong demand for equipment across all segments and growth of mobile data usage, company says

* expects an increase in competitive pressures both in Hungary and Macedonia

* Maintains 2017 EBITDA target of 182 billion forints

* Maintains 2017 revenue target of 580 billion forints

* Keeps 2017 dividend guidance at 25 forints per share Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 268.9400 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.