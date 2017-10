Oct 4 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Agreed with unions on average 5 percent wage hike in 2018

* To lay off nearly 350 people at parent company, further 160 workers could be sacked due to lower project resource needs

* Most affected workers to leave company by the end of 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)