Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd

* Says approved offering of up to 9.7 million shares of mahindra logistics held by co as part of proposed IPO

* Filed DRHP for a public offer of up to 19.3 million shares, representing up to 27.49 pct of existing issued and paid-up share capital of MLL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: