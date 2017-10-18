FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 2.50 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 12:09 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 2.50 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

* Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services - approved allotment of secured NCDs worth 2.50 billion rupees Source text: [Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations’) read together with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that a Meeting of the duly authorised Committee was held today, i.e. on 18th October, 2017 from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. approving the allotment of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (‘NCDs’) of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, at par, aggregating to Rs. 250 Crores.] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.