BRIEF-Mahindra And Mahindra To Collaborate With LG Chem For Li-Ion Battery Technology

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd:

* MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA TO COLLABORATE WITH LG CHEM FOR LI-ION BATTERY TECHNOLOGY; ASSOCIATION TO BE VALID FOR SEVEN YRS

* MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA SAYS LG CHEM WILL DEVELOP UNIQUE CELL EXCLUSIVELY FOR INDIA APPLICATION; WILL SUPPLY LI-ION CELLS BASED ON NMC CHEMISTRY

* MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA SAYS CELLS WILL BE DEPLOYED IN MAHINDRA AND SSANGYONG RANGE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES

* MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA SAYS LG CHEM WILL ALSO DESIGN LI-ION BATTERY MODULES FOR MAHINDRA ELECTRIC

* MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA SAYS BATTERY MODULE PLANT WITH CAPACITY OF HALF A MILLION BATTERY MODULES PER ANNUM EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION IN LAST QUARTER OF FY 2020