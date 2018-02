Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd:

* SAYS AGREEMENT FOR INVESTING IN RESFEBER LABS PRIVATE LIMITED

* SAYS TO INVEST UP TO 500.5 MILLION RUPEES FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF SERIES C CCCPS OF RESFEBER LABS

* SMARTSHIFT BY CO TO MERGE WITH PORTER BY RESFEBER LABS

* PRANAV GOEL WILL BE THE CEO OF MAHINDRA SMARTSHIFT WHILE KAUSALYA NANDAKUMAR WILL WORK AS INTERIM CO-CEO