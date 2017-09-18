FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers partners with IFC for industrial infrastructure development
September 18, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers partners with IFC for industrial infrastructure development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

* Says partnering with International Finance Corporation for industrial infrastructure development

* Says investment commitment of $50 million by IFC‍​

* Says partnering to develope multiple industrial parks across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra Source text: [Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, today announced a partnership for the development of multiple industrial parks across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. ] Further company coverage:

