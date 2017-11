BRIEF-Maiden Holdings posts Q3 loss of $0.74/share

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Maiden Holdings Ltd

* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.74

* Qtrly total revenues$703 million versus $738.2 million ‍​

* Net premiums written totaled $617.3 million in q3 of 2017, a decrease of 10.6%​

* Qtrly ‍net premiums earned were $653.9 million, a decrease of 6.4%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)