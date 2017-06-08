FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Maiden Holdings reports pricing of $150 mln 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 8, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings reports pricing of $150 mln 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Maiden Holdings Ltd:

* Maiden Holdings announces pricing of $150 million 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering

* Maiden Holdings announces pricing of $150 million 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering

* Maiden Holdings Ltd - priced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of its 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference shares, series d

* Maiden Holdings Ltd - priced offering with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.