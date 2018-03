BRIEF-Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

March 6 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp:

* MAIN STREET ANNOUNCES NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP - MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL - CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL - IN DEAL, CO FUNDED $24.3 MILLION IN A COMBINATION OF FIRST-LIEN, SENIOR SECURED TERM DEBT AND A DIRECT EQUITY INVESTMENT

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL - CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: