BRIEF-Main Street Q2 net investment income $32.7 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp:

* Main Street announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Main Street Capital Corp qtrly ‍ net investment income of $32.7 million (or $0.58 per share), representing an 18 pct increase from q2 of 2016​

* Main Street Capital - ‍ net asset value of $22.62 per share at june 30, 2017​

* Main Street Capital - qtrly ‍distributable net investment income per share $0.63​

* Main Street Capital - qtrly ‍total investment income $50.3 million versus $42.9 million​