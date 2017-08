June 15 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp

* Main Street announces new portfolio investment

* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc

* Main Street Capital -funding $20.0 million in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment

* Says in addition, main street is providing meisler an undrawn credit facility to support its working capital needs