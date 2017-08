July 21 (Reuters) - Mainland Headwear Holdings Ltd :

* Entered into three agreements with various parties in relation to acquisition of property and design and construction of building in USA

* Deal for consideration of US$5.9 mln

* Total cost to SDHC (unit) of completed building, including purchase price to acquire property, is not expected to exceed US$15.4 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: