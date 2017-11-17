FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces US$425 mln acquisition of 42 U.S. property portfolio
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 17, 2017 / 1:14 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces US$425 mln acquisition of 42 U.S. property portfolio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc announces US$425 million transformational acquisition of 42 US property portfolio, new strategic investor and name change

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - ‍transaction is expected to be accretive to company’s 2018E adjusted funds from operations per share​

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - intends to change operating name to Invesque Inc

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - ‍upon closing, Tiptree will become Mainstreet’s largest shareholder with an ownership interest of approximately 34 pct​

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - ‍Tiptree will receive Mainstreet shares based upon a fixed issuance price of US$9.75 per common share​

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - ‍Mainstreet is funding equity portion of consideration through issuance of Mainstreet common shares directly to Tiptree​

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - co will also assume about $261.2 million of in-place property level mortgage financing​

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Tiptree agreed to a 24 month standstill & to restrictions on sale of equity consideration for period of 6-18 months‍​

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - entered into definitive agreements with Tiptree Inc & certain subsidiaries, to acquire Care Investment Trust LLC​

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - on deal closing, Tiptree will have right to nominate one board member and one board observer to co’s board

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - ‍consideration to be paid to Tiptree to consist of issuance of about 16.8 million co’s shares at price of $9.75/ share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.