BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments Issues Preferred Shares, Acquires 3 Private Care Communities

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :

* MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS INC. (TO BE RENAMED INVESQUE INC.) ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND ACQUISITION OF THREE PRIVATE PAY MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES

* MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS - SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT IS IN RESPECT OF ISSUANCE OF CLASS A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES OF CO FOR PROCEEDS OF $54 MILLION

* MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS INC - PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENT TO BE USED FOR REPAYMENT OF DEBT AMONG OTHERS

* MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THREE FREESTANDING MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $21.5 MILLION

* MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS - WILL FUND ACQUISITION OF PROPERTIES THROUGH A COMBINATION OF NEW DEBT, CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENT