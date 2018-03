March 6 (Reuters) - MAISONS DU MONDE SA:

* FY SALES EUR 1.01 BILLION VERSUS EUR 881.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 138.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 122.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 6‍​3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET DEBT EUR 125.5 ​MILLION VERSUS EUR 225.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.44 PER SHARE

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS SALES GROWTH AT AROUND 10% AND EBITDA MARGIN ABOVE 13%

* FOR 2018 AIMS TO OPEN BETWEEN 25-30 NET STORES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)