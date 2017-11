BRIEF-Maisons du Monde Launches Offering Of OCEANES

Nov 29 (Reuters) - MAISONS DU MONDE SA:

* REG-MAISONS DU MONDE LAUNCHES AN OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANES) DUE 2023 FOR A MAXIMUM NOMINAL AMOUNT OF €200 MILLION

* ‍NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED FOR PARTIAL REFINANCING OF EXISTING EUR 250 MILLION TERM LOAN​

* ‍NOMINAL UNIT VALUE OF BONDS TO BE SET AT PREMIUM OF 35.0% TO 42.5% ABOVE CO‘S REFERENCE SHARE PRICE

* ‍BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT PAR ON 6 DECEMBER 2023​

* BONDS TO BE ISSUED FOR FIRST TIME ON DEC. 6, 2018‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)