July 27 (Reuters) - Maisons du Monde SA :

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 227.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 200.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 43.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 6.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 53.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2017 AND MID-TERM FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL OBJECTIVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)