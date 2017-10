Oct 23 (Reuters) - MAISONS DU MONDE SA:

* ‍SALES UP 17% TO EUR 239 MILLION IN Q3 2017​

* ‍FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE, EXPECTS SALES GROWTH OF AROUND 15%, OF WHICH AROUND 7% LIKE-FOR-LIKE​

* 2017 OUTLOOK: EBITDA MARGIN CONFIRMED ABOVE 13% OF SALES‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)