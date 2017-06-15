FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Majestic Wine says FY underlying revenue at 461.1 mln stg
June 15, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Majestic Wine says FY underlying revenue at 461.1 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine Plc:

* Majestic wine - fy underlying adjusted profit before tax 10.9 million stg versus 15.3 million stg in 2016

* Majestic wine - fy underlying revenue 461.1 million stg versus 413.9 million stg in 2016

* Majestic wine - final dividend of 3.6 pence per share, total dividend of 5.1 pence for the year

* Majestic wine says "remain confident about medium term outlook, despite tough economic conditions"

* Majestic wine says reiterating 500 million stg sales goal by 2019; affirming current analyst profit expectations

* Majestic wine - Phil Wrigley to retire from board this year, Greg Hodder appointed chairman-designate, taking over as chairman at conclusion of AGM

* Majestic wine - expect rate of sales growth to slow in fy 2018, "strong profit growth to be achieved" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

