BRIEF-Majestic Wine Says Sales For 10-wks Christmas Period up 3.2 Pct

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine Plc:

* MAJESTIC WINE - GROUP SALES, FOR 10 WEEK CHRISTMAS PERIOD ENDED JAN 1, ROSE BY 3.2 PERCENT; ON UNDERLYING BASIS, RISE WAS 4.1 PERCENT

* MAJESTIC WINE - MAJESTIC RETAIL SALES UP 1.2 PERCENT (1.3 PERCENT LIKE-FOR-LIKE) FOR 10 WEEKS TO JAN. 1 VERSUS. 6.2 PERCENT (7.5 PERCENT LIKE-FOR-LIKE) LAST YEAR

* MAJESTIC WINE- ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 500 MILLION STG SALES GOAL BY 2019 AND TO DELIVER MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* MAJESTIC WINE - GROUP'S GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE FOR 10 WEEK CHRISTMAS TRADING PERIOD ENDING JAN. 1 WAS BROADLY FLAT YEAR ON YEAR