BRIEF-Major Holdings posts FY loss of about HK$2.5 million​

June 30 (Reuters) - Major Holdings Ltd

* Revenue decreased by approximately 9.0 pct to approximately HK$203.9 million for year ended 31 March 2017

* Board does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017

* Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 March 2016 was approximately HK$7.4 million​

* Loss and total comprehensive expense attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017 was approximately HK$2.5 million​