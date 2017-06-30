FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Major Holdings posts FY loss of about HK$2.5 million​
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 30, 2017 / 3:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Major Holdings posts FY loss of about HK$2.5 million​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Major Holdings Ltd

* Revenue decreased by approximately 9.0 pct to approximately HK$203.9 million for year ended 31 March 2017

* Board does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017

* Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 March 2016 was approximately HK$7.4 million​

* Loss and total comprehensive expense attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017 was approximately HK$2.5 million​ Source text (bit.ly/2tsxu0Q) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.