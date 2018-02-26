FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 26, 2018 / 1:14 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-MakeMyTrip Announces Partnership With OYO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Makemytrip Ltd:

* SAYS CO, OYO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

* OYO‘S CHAIN OF HOTELS ACROSS INDIA, MALAYSIA AND NEPAL WILL BE LISTED AND AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING ON MAKEMYTRIP Source text - [MakeMyTrip Ltd. and OYO announce partnership MakeMyTrip & Goibibo to offer OYO accommodation to a billion people New Delhi, February 26, 2018: MakeMyTrip Ltd. (NASDAQ: MMYT) India’s leading online travel company and OYO, India’s largest hospitality company, today announced their partnership whereby OYO’s award-winning chain of hotels across India, Malaysia and Nepal will be listed and available for booking on MakeMyTrip across its popular OTA brands MakeMyTrip and Goibibo.]

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.