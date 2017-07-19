FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MakeMyTrip files stock shelf for $1.4 bln
Sections
Featured
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 19, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-MakeMyTrip files stock shelf for $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - MakeMyTrip Ltd

* MakeMyTrip Ltd files stock shelf for $1.4 billion - sec filing

* MakeMyTrip Ltd says the offering relates to up to 43 million of co’s ordinary shares which may be offered for sale by selling shareholder

* MakeMyTrip Ltd - offering includes about 42.6 million ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of co’s outstanding class b convertible ordinary shares

* MakeMyTrip Ltd says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholder Source text: (bit.ly/2uaoPj9) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.