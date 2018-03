BRIEF-Malayan Banking Bhd Posts Qtrly Profit Attributable Of 2.13 Billion RGT‍​

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd:

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 2.13 BILLION RGT‍​

* QTRLY REVENUE 11.79 BILLION RGT‍​

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 11.25 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 2.36 BILLION RGT‍​

* AS AT DEC 31 2017 CET1 CAPITAL RATIO WAS 14.773 PERCENT VERSUS 13.990 PERCENT AS AS DEC 31 2016 ‍​

* EXPECTS ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR 2018 TO BE SATISFACTORY AGAINST THE EXPECTED GROWTH PROSPECTS OF ITS KEY HOME MARKETS‍​

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 3.02 BILLION RGT VERSUS 2.91 BILLION RGT‍​

* A SINGLE-TIER INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 23 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE, WAS DECLARED BY THE BANK ON 30 AUGUST 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: