BRIEF-Malbex Resources To Undertake Change Of Business To Merchant Banking With Focus On Cryptocurrency, Blockchain Sectors

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Malbex Resources Inc:

* MALBEX RESOURCES TO UNDERTAKE CHANGE OF BUSINESS TO MERCHANT BANKING WITH A FOCUS ON CRYPTOCURRENCY AND BLOCKCHAIN SECTORS

* MALBEX RESOURCES INC - ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT DATED JANUARY 8, 2018, TO COMPLETE A CHANGE OF BUSINESS TRANSACTION

* MALBEX RESOURCES INC - INTENDS TO RETAIN SAMARA TO PROVIDE SERVICES OF BEN CUBITT AS NEW CEO OF MALBEX

* MALBEX RESOURCES INC - PLANS TO DEPLOY A PORTION OF ITS CASH POSITION INTO A BASKET OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES

* MALBEX RESOURCES INC - ON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, CERTAIN OF CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS WILL RESIGN

* MALBEX RESOURCES INC - ON DEAL CLOSING, INDIVIDUALS WITH BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INVESTMENT EXPERIENCE WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOARD

* MALBEX RESOURCES - TO COMPLETE A CHANGE OF BUSINESS TRANSACTION PURSUANT TO POLICIES OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE WITH SAMARA CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: