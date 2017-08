Aug 9 (Reuters) - Malibu Boats Inc-

* Malibu Boats Inc - believes its unit volume will be approximately 1,004 units for three months ended June 30, 2017

* Malibu Boats Inc sees net sales will be between approximately $74.7 million and $75.1 million for three months ended June 30, 2017

* Malibu Boats Inc sees gross profit will be between approximately $19.6 million and $20.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2017