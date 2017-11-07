BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Q3 earnings per share $0.66

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:
* Mallinckrodt Plc reports earnings results for third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q3 sales $793.9 million
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations
* Mallinckrodt Plc - net sales were $793.9 million in Q3, down 10.5%, or 10.6% on a constant-currency basis
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $811.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mallinckrodt-On completing internal legal entity reorganization in Q4,expects to record one-time reduction to deferred income taxes in excess of $800 million
* Mallinckrodt Plc - qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: