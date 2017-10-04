FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt says ‍four product launches expected over next three years​
October 4, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in 15 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* Mallinckrodt Plc discusses pipeline transformation, company outlook at investor briefing

* Mallinckrodt Plc says ‍four product launches expected over next three years​

* Mallinckrodt Plc - aggregate net sales expectations for near-term development programs, sum of which is expected to exceed $675 million at peak

* Mallinckrodt Plc says ‍total pipeline expected to exceed net sales of $1 billion at peak​

* Mallinckrodt Plc says ‍pipeline expected to contribute over 20 percent of total growth long term​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

