BRIEF-Mallinckrodt says ‍four product launches expected over next three years​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* Mallinckrodt Plc discusses pipeline transformation, company outlook at investor briefing

* Mallinckrodt Plc says ‍four product launches expected over next three years​

* Mallinckrodt Plc - aggregate net sales expectations for near-term development programs, sum of which is expected to exceed $675 million at peak

* Mallinckrodt Plc says ‍total pipeline expected to exceed net sales of $1 billion at peak​

* Mallinckrodt Plc says ‍pipeline expected to contribute over 20 percent of total growth long term​