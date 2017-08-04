FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to acquire Infacare Pharmaceutical, Stannsoporfin
August 4, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to acquire Infacare Pharmaceutical, Stannsoporfin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt to acquire Infacare Pharmaceutical Corporation and Stannsoporfin, its proprietary therapy in late-stage development for treatment of newborns at risk for developing severe jaundice

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍financial terms of transaction include an upfront payment of $80 million​

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍expects dilution from acquisition to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.15 to $0.20 in 2017; dilution modestly higher in 2018​

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍financial terms of transaction include additional payments of up to $345 million dependent on regulatory and sales milestones​

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍if approved, Mallinckrodt expects Stannsoporfin to be commercialized by company's existing sales organization​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

