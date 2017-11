BRIEF-Malvern Bancorp Announces Restatement Of Specified Financial Statements

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Malvern Bancorp Inc:

* MALVERN BANCORP, INC., ANNOUNCES RESTATEMENT OF SPECIFIED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* MALVERN BANCORP - RESTATING FINANCIALS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2016 AND 2015, FOR EACH OF YEARS IN TWO YEAR PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2016

* MALVERN BANCORP - ALSO RESTATING INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR PERIODS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016, MARCH 31, 2017 AND JUNE 30, 2017

* MALVERN BANCORP-WILL BE FILING AMENDMENTS TO FISCAL 2016 10-K, 10-QS FOR FIRST 3 QTRS FISCAL 2017, WHICH WILL INCLUDE RESTATED SPECIFIED STATEMENTS​

* MALVERN BANCORP - MATTERS REGARDING RESTATEMENT OF FINANCIALS RELATE TO CO‘S INCOME TAX ACCOUNT BALANCES

* MALVERN BANCORP INC - ‍RESTATEMENTS HAVE NO EFFECT ON COMPANY‘S CASH POSITION, NET INTEREST MARGIN, PRE TAX INCOME OR COMPANY‘S OPERATING EXPENSES​

* MALVERN BANCORP INC - RESTATING FINANCIALS TO INCREASE NET INCOME FOR FISCAL 2016 BY ABOUT $208,000 & FISCAL 2015 BY ABOUT $970,000

* MALVERN BANCORP INC - RESTATING FINANCIALS TO INCREASE NET INCOME FOR FISCAL 2014 BY ABOUT $388,000​

* MALVERN BANCORP-BDO‘S AUDIT REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF SEPT 30, 2016 AND 2015, SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON​

* MALVERN BANCORP - ‍EFFECT OF RESTATING FINANCIALS AS OF AND FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 IS A DECREASE TO NET INCOME OF ABOUT $795,000​

* MALVERN BANCORP - ‍EFFECT OF RESTATING FINANCIALS AS OF AND FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 IS A DECREASE IN TAX LIABILITY ACCOUNT OF $795,000​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: