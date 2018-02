Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mammoth Energy Services Inc:

* MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $369 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $‍1.48​

* ‍2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $125.0 MILLION​