BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine

June 9 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:
* Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at its Cerro Bayo Mine
* Mining operations at Cerro Bayo have been suspended
* Incident has been reported to Chilean authorities
* Mine rescue efforts were immediately initiated and are ongoing, although they are impeded by extent of flooding
* A flooding event occurred in which Delia 2 Ramp section of Delia NW Mine of company's Cerro Bayo property was completely inundated
* Two Mandalay employees were working in the section of mine at time of flooding incident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: