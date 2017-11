Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay resources corporation announces third quarter financial results for 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Mandalay resources - ‍reduction in workforce from about 400 to about 100 employees occurred at quarter-end at cerro bayo silver-gold mine​

* Maintaining guidance for 2017 of 114,000-128,000 ounces of gold equivalent at average cash cost of $925-$975 per ounce​