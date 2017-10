Oct 2 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA:

* LOWERS ITS FORECAST FOR FY 2017 REVENUE TO 624 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 633 MILLION ZLOTYS

* LOWERS ITS FORECAST FOR FY 2017 EBITDA TO 89.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 98.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* LOWERS ITS FORECAST FOR FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO 47.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 55.9 MILLION ZLOTYS