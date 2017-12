BRIEF-Mangrove Partners Master Fund-Continues To Have Conversations With Penn Virginia Board

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp:

* MANGROVE PARTNERS MASTER FUND-CONTINUES TO HAVE CONVERSATIONS WITH PENN VIRGINIA BOARD, PARTICULARLY WITH REGARDS TO STRATEGY AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

* MANGROVE PARTNERS MASTER FUND-ON DEC 6, MET CHAIRMAN OF PENN VIRGINIA TO DISCUSS ISSUES,FRUSTRATION WITH REGARD TO LACK OF PROGRESS IN ADDRESSING ISSUES

* MANGROVE PARTNERS MASTER FUND REPORTS 9.6 PERCENT STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF DECEMBER 6 - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2BBQnmu] Further company coverage: