15 days ago
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
July 20, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Manhattan Associates Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Manhattan Associates Inc

* Manhattan Associates reports second quarter 2017 performance

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 revenue $154.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $154 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Manhattan Associates Inc - ‍in May 2017, eliminated about 100 positions due to headwinds in retail sector​

* Manhattan Associates Inc - ‍recorded a charge of approximately $3.0 million in Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

