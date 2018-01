Jan 18 (Reuters) - Manitex International Inc:

* MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. ANNOUNCES $6.3 MILLION ORDER FOR 42 STRAIGHT MAST CRANES

* MANITEX INTERNATIONAL - ‍FINALIZED NEW ORDERS TOTALING 42 MANITEX CRANES FROM CROPAC EQUIPMENT; INITIAL SHIPMENTS ARE SCHEDULED FOR H1 2018