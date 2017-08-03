FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Manitex International Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.14
August 3, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Manitex International Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Manitex International Inc

* Manitex International, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $51.6 million

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Manitex International Inc - ‍ backlog as of June 30 was $47.6 million, representing growth of 52.1% from December 31, 2016​

* Manitex International Inc - ‍ maintain ownership of approximately 2.1 million shares of now public ASV entity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

