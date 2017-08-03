BRIEF-Manitex International Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.14

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Manitex International Inc
* Manitex International, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $51.6 million
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.14
* Manitex International Inc - backlog as of June 30 was $47.6 million, representing growth of 52.1% from December 31, 2016
* Manitex International Inc - maintain ownership of approximately 2.1 million shares of now public ASV entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: