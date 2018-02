Feb 6 (Reuters) - Manitex International Inc:

* MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND SELECTED RESTATED PRIOR PERIOD RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 44.5 PERCENT TO $56.5 MILLION

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* BACKLOG INCREASED TO $81.3 MILLION AS OF JANUARY 26, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 32% VERSUS YEAR-END 2017.