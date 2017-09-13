BRIEF-Manitok Energy and Corinthian Oil Corp enter into definitive amalgamation agreement

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok Energy Inc - entered into definitive amalgamation agreement with Corinthian Oil Corp and 2065718 Alberta Inc., a unit of manitok

* Manitok Energy - deal to be structured as three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to which manitok to acquire all of issued, Corinthian common shares​

* Manitok - aggregate of‍ $3.1 million Manitok shares are being issued to holders of corinthian shares at deemed price of $0.07/Manitok share​ as part of deal