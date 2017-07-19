BRIEF-Manitok Energy and Questfire Energy announces results of interim order application on strategic combination

July 19 (Reuters) - Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok Energy Inc. and Questfire Energy Corp. announces results of interim order application on previously announced strategic combination

* Manitok Energy Inc- ‍on july 7 questfire been granted interim order authorizing holding of an annual and special meeting of holders of Questfire shares​

* Manitok Energy Inc- at questfire meeting, Questfire shareholders will be asked, among other things, to approve acquisition​