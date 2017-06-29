BRIEF-Mannkind renegotiates near-term maturities with Deerfield

June 29 (Reuters) -

* Mannkind renegotiates near-term maturities with Deerfield

* Mannkind-Deerfield to amend terms of minimum liquidity covenant such that each month from October to December, company must maintain at least $10 million of cash & cash equivalents

* Mannkind Corp - Mannkind's $10 million principal maturity previously due on July 18, 2017 will be extended to October 31, 2017

* Mannkind Corp - Company, affiliates of Deerfield Management entered into an exchange and third amendment to their facility agreement

* Mannkind corp - Deerfield has agreed to extend its existing $10 million principal maturity from July 18, 2017 to August 31, 2017

* Mannkind Corp - Deerfield has also agreed to amend terms of minimum liquidity covenant under facility agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: